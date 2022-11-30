Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited opened for subscribers on 28th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 30th November 2022. This means, subscription for the public issue is going to end today and investors have just one day in their hand to apply for the IPO. In first two days of bidding, Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscription status suggests that the public offer has been subscribed 5.97 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 7.75 times. Meanwhile, grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited are available at a premium of ₹52 in grey market today, which is ₹7 higher from its Tuesday premium.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹52, which is ₹7 higher from its Tuesday GMP of ₹45. They said that reason for positive sentiments in grey market is Dalal Street sentiments that ended higher despite weakness on Wall Street. They went on to add that Indian markets have outperformed major global bourses and this could also be a reason for grey market giving positive signals in regard to Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today is ₹55, which means grey market is expecting that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO listing price would be around ₹289 per equity share, which is around 12 per cent higher from its price band of ₹216 to ₹237 apiece.

However, stock market experts maintained that one should not rely on GMP as it is a non-regulated completely speculative figure which has no connect with the financials of the company.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Buy or not?

On Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO review, Manish Khanna, Co-Founder at Unlisted Assets said, "The company has posted steady growth in the top line and bottom line and has a promising outlook considering the proposed product launched. The company has had strong revenue growth in the last 3 years and Company margins have improved year on year in the last 3 years. On the valuation front, the issue is priced at PE of 20.40x to its FY22 earnings, which seems to be attractive in comparison to its peers. This could be a good buy for long term investors."

Expecting subscription status to pick up n last date of bidding, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations. The company has a diverse set of products with customers across domestic as well as international markets. The operations look relatively small compared to its peers, however, revenues, EBITDA & margins are on the rise. At the upper band, post-fresh issue, the asking p/e post fresh issue comes around 27.8x based on FY22 earnings. However, given the growth and small issue size, huge demand is anticipated for the issue."

