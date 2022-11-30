Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: GMP jumps as subscription ends today. Buy or not?

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited opened for subscribers on 28th November 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 30th November 2022. This means, subscription for the public issue is going to end today and investors have just one day in their hand to apply for the IPO. In first two days of bidding, Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscription status suggests that the public offer has been subscribed 5.97 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 7.75 times. Meanwhile, grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited are available at a premium of ₹52 in grey market today, which is ₹7 higher from its Tuesday premium.

