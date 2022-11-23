Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: GMP, price band as issue opens for subscription next week2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 10:52 AM IST
The three day initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited will launch for public subscription next week on Monday, November 28, 2022 and conclude on November 30, 2022. The company has fixed the price band in the range of ₹216 to ₹237 per share. The issue will open for anchor investors on November 25.