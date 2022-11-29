Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was fully subscribed on the first day of offer that opened on Monday, November 28, 2022. The three-day issue will conclude on Wednesday, November 30. The public issue received 1.79 times subscription on Monday. The ₹251-crore IPO received bids for 1,43,79,060 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}