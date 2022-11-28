Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? GMP, other details

“The company has a diverse set of products with customers across domestic as well as international markets. The operations look relatively small compared to its peers, however, revenues, EBITDA & margins are on the rise. At the upper band, post-fresh issue, the asking p/e post fresh issue comes around 27.8x based on FY22 earnings. However, given the growth and small issue size, huge demand is anticipated for the issue," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.