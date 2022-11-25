Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: GMP rises further ahead of issue opening on Monday

As of July,2022, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited had more than 219 institutional products that they sold to more than 600 customers based in India and the international markets and exported its products to more than 60 customers across 25 countries. The revenue from operations for Fiscals 2020 and 2021 and seven months period ended on October 31, 2021, was ₹1,982 million, ₹3,024 million and ₹2,272 million, respectively.