Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: What GMP signals after strong response by investors

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹56, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹52. They said that rise in GMP can be attributed to two major reasons — mid-cap participation in current stock market rally and FIIs turning net buyers by a huge margin. They said that this rise of ₹4 might look small but it should not be taken lightly. After mid-cap segment participating in current stock market rally, chances are high about Nifty hitting 19,000 levels in near term. In such case, Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO may have a bulls case listing and grey market is signaling the same.