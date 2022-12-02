Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹56, which is unchanged from its Thursday GMP. This means, despite range-bound trade on Thursday, grey market sentiments in regard to Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO has remained steady. Observers went on to add that US Fed' indication to raise interest rates by less than expected percentage points pull down dollar index to three-month low. This slide in dollar index has sparked fresh positive sentiment at global equity markets and this could be the possible reason for grey market remaining steady on Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.