Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

1 min read . 07:48 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO may list around 293 per equity share, signals grey market today.

  • Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today is 56, say market observers

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: After closure of subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. Meanwhile, following strong global cues and positive Dalal Street sentiments, grey market has managed to remain bullish on Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd are available at a premium of 56 in grey market today.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: After closure of subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. Meanwhile, following strong global cues and positive Dalal Street sentiments, grey market has managed to remain bullish on Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd are available at a premium of 56 in grey market today.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 56, which is unchanged from its Thursday GMP. This means, despite range-bound trade on Thursday, grey market sentiments in regard to Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO has remained steady. Observers went on to add that US Fed' indication to raise interest rates by less than expected percentage points pull down dollar index to three-month low. This slide in dollar index has sparked fresh positive sentiment at global equity markets and this could be the possible reason for grey market remaining steady on Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 56, which is unchanged from its Thursday GMP. This means, despite range-bound trade on Thursday, grey market sentiments in regard to Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO has remained steady. Observers went on to add that US Fed' indication to raise interest rates by less than expected percentage points pull down dollar index to three-month low. This slide in dollar index has sparked fresh positive sentiment at global equity markets and this could be the possible reason for grey market remaining steady on Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.

What this GMP means?

Market observers maintained that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today is 56, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue worth 251.15 crore may list at around 293 ( 237 + 56), which is around 24 per cent higher from its upper price band of 237 per equity share. So, grey market is expecting strong debut of Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.

What this GMP means?

Market observers maintained that Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP today is 56, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue worth 251.15 crore may list at around 293 ( 237 + 56), which is around 24 per cent higher from its upper price band of 237 per equity share. So, grey market is expecting strong debut of Dharmaj Crop Guard shares.

However, stock market experts advised bidders to rely on the financials of the company instead of GMP as the later is a non-regulated figure, which has no connect with the company's fundamentals.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

However, stock market experts advised bidders to rely on the financials of the company instead of GMP as the later is a non-regulated figure, which has no connect with the company's fundamentals.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO details

As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO allotment date is most likely on 5th December 2022 whereas it is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The tentative Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO listing date is 8th December 202.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO details

As per the tentative schedule of the public issue, Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO allotment date is most likely on 5th December 2022 whereas it is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The tentative Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO listing date is 8th December 202.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP