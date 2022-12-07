Dharmaj Crop Guard shares likely to see a strong listing2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 02:31 PM IST
- Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 35.49 times
Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard, whose IPO had received a good response from investors, are likely to see a strong debut. Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are likely to get listed tomorrow. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times, with the ₹250-crore issue receiving bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer.