Dharmaj Crop Guard shares likely to see a strong listing

On Dharmaj Crop issue, he said that it is priced at 20 PE of FY22 earnings, which is lower than most of its listed peers, and the company has posted steady growth in both revenue and profit. “Profit margins are also rising continuously in a tough environment, and we have seen healthy subscription figures for the IPO, so we are seeing good demand in the grey market. DGCL has been able to develop strong distribution channels and a stable, diversified product portfolio," he said.

