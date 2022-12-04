Dharmaj IPO: A fter closure of initial public offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation as Dharmaj IPO allotment date is most likely on 5th December 2022 i.e. on Monday. Bidders would be able to check their application status online once finalisation of share allotment is announced. They can login at the BSE website or at the website of IPO's registrar to check Keystone Realtors IPO allotment status online.

Meanwhile, grey market sentiment has gone steady in regard to Dharmaj IPO. According to market observers, shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd are available at a premium of ₹56 in grey market today.

Dharmaj IPO GMP

As mentioned above, Dharmaj IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹56, which is unchanged for last four days. This means, grey market is expecting Dharmaj IPO listing at around ₹293, which is around 23 per cent higher from Dharmaj IPO price band of ₹216 to ₹237 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling strong listing of Dharmaj shares.

Dharmaj IPO allotment: Links to check online status

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is https://linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Dharmaj IPO allotment status online.

Dharmaj IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Dharmaj IPO;

3] Enter Dharmaj IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Dharmaj IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Dharmaj IPO allotment status check Link Intime

As mentioned above, to check Dharmaj IPO allotment status online, a bidder needs to login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Dharmaj IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Dharmaj IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.