Dharni Capital Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Dharni Capital Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points2 min read . 10:28 AM IST
- Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO GMP: Shares of the SME company are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today, say observers
Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharni Capital Services Limited has opened today for subscribers and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 20th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the SME company aims to raise ₹10.74 crore from its issue offer by fresh issue of 5,370,000 shares of the company. The company has fixed public issue price at ₹20. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping signals about the issue. As per the market observers, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today.
The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following objects:
1] Investment in wholly owned subsidiary company; and
2] General corporate purpose.
Here we list out important Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO details in 10 points:
1] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO GMP today: As mentioned above, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today, say market observers.
2] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at ₹20 per equity share.
3] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 20th January 2023.
4] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹10.74 crore from this public issue.
5] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 6000 shares of the company.
6] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is scheduled on 25th January 2023.
7] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.
8] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to list on 31st January 2023.
9] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO registrar: Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors has been appointed official registrar of this public issue.
10] Promoters' shareholding: After successful listing of the company shares on BSE SME exchange, promoters' shareholding in the company will come down from 100 per cent to 73.64 per cent.
For FY2022, the company registered a total revenue of ₹1,469.40 lakhs as compared to ₹255.41 lakhs in FY2021, while the total revenue for H1FY23 stood at ₹304.95 lakhs. It registered an EBITDA of ₹134.34 lakhs in FY2022 as compared to ₹21.90 lakhs in FY2021, while the EBITDA for H1FY2023 stood at ₹80.55 lakhs. For FY2022, its PAT was ₹96.58 lakhs as compared to ₹15.26 lakhs for FY2021, while PAT for H1FY2023 is ₹58.73 lakhs.
