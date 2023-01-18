Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Dharni Capital Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Dharni Capital Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

2 min read . 10:28 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO has opened today and it will remain open till 20th January 2023.

  • Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO GMP: Shares of the SME company are available at a premium of 2 in grey market today, say observers

Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharni Capital Services Limited has opened today for subscribers and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 20th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the SME company aims to raise 10.74 crore from its issue offer by fresh issue of 5,370,000 shares of the company. The company has fixed public issue price at 20. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping signals about the issue. As per the market observers, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of 2 in grey market today.

Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharni Capital Services Limited has opened today for subscribers and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 20th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the SME company aims to raise 10.74 crore from its issue offer by fresh issue of 5,370,000 shares of the company. The company has fixed public issue price at 20. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping signals about the issue. As per the market observers, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of 2 in grey market today.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

1] Investment in wholly owned subsidiary company; and

1] Investment in wholly owned subsidiary company; and

2] General corporate purpose.

2] General corporate purpose.

Here we list out important Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO details in 10 points:

Here we list out important Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO details in 10 points:

1] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO GMP today: As mentioned above, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of 2 in grey market today, say market observers.

1] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO GMP today: As mentioned above, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of 2 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at 20 per equity share.

2] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO price: The company has fixed issue price at 20 per equity share.

3] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 20th January 2023.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

3] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 20th January 2023.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

4] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO size: Company aims to raise 10.74 crore from this public issue.

4] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO size: Company aims to raise 10.74 crore from this public issue.

5] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 6000 shares of the company.

5] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 6000 shares of the company.

Click here to check latest stock market news

Click here to check latest stock market news

6] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is scheduled on 25th January 2023.

6] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is scheduled on 25th January 2023.

7] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

7] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

8] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to list on 31st January 2023.

8] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to list on 31st January 2023.

9] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO registrar: Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors has been appointed official registrar of this public issue.

9] Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO registrar: Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors has been appointed official registrar of this public issue.

10] Promoters' shareholding: After successful listing of the company shares on BSE SME exchange, promoters' shareholding in the company will come down from 100 per cent to 73.64 per cent.

10] Promoters' shareholding: After successful listing of the company shares on BSE SME exchange, promoters' shareholding in the company will come down from 100 per cent to 73.64 per cent.

For FY2022, the company registered a total revenue of 1,469.40 lakhs as compared to 255.41 lakhs in FY2021, while the total revenue for H1FY23 stood at 304.95 lakhs. It registered an EBITDA of 134.34 lakhs in FY2022 as compared to 21.90 lakhs in FY2021, while the EBITDA for H1FY2023 stood at 80.55 lakhs. For FY2022, its PAT was 96.58 lakhs as compared to 15.26 lakhs for FY2021, while PAT for H1FY2023 is 58.73 lakhs.

For FY2022, the company registered a total revenue of 1,469.40 lakhs as compared to 255.41 lakhs in FY2021, while the total revenue for H1FY23 stood at 304.95 lakhs. It registered an EBITDA of 134.34 lakhs in FY2022 as compared to 21.90 lakhs in FY2021, while the EBITDA for H1FY2023 stood at 80.55 lakhs. For FY2022, its PAT was 96.58 lakhs as compared to 15.26 lakhs for FY2021, while PAT for H1FY2023 is 58.73 lakhs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP