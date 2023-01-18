Dharni Capital Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Dharni Capital Services Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dharni Capital Services Limited has opened today for subscribers and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 20th January 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the SME company aims to raise ₹10.74 crore from its issue offer by fresh issue of 5,370,000 shares of the company. The company has fixed public issue price at ₹20. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping signals about the issue. As per the market observers, shares of the financial services company are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today.

