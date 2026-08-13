Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status online

Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dhoot Transmission Ltd ended on 12th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a strong response from investors. According to the Dhoot Transmission IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to around 75 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. Meanwhile, Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) continues to signal a bumper debut of the company's shares on Dalal Street.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹276 in the grey market today. This means the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is ₹276, which is around 32% higher than the upper end of the Dhoot Transmission IPO price band of ₹871 per equity share. So, the grey market is signalling around 32% listing gain on the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date.
After the bidding closed on 12th August 2026, the focus has now shifted to the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, a public issue must list within three working days after the end of bidding. So, the Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date can't go beyond 17th August. Hence, the market is expecting the finalisation of share allocation on Thursday, 13th August 2026.
As mentioned above, the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status may be made public on Thursday. Those who have applied for the Dhoot Transmission shares can check the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Dhoot Transmission IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct KFin Technologies link — ipostatus.kfintech.com, and check the Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link —ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select ‘Dhoot Transmission Limited’ in the IPO name;
3] Enter either of the Application Number, Demat Account Number or PAN details; and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.