Dhoot Transmission IPO: Bain Capital-backed firm files updated DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,400 crore fresh issue

Auto component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has filed updated draft papers with capital market regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

According to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) filed on Friday, the proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,400 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.63 crore equity shares by promoter selling shareholders.

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The company had filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through the confidential route on February 6 and received the regulator's observation letter, considered as an approval to float its IPO, on May 10, 2026, according to the company.

Details of the public offer Under the OFS component, US-based Bain Capital, through its affiliate BC Asia Investments XV Ltd, will offer up to 1.32 crore equity shares of face value ₹2 each, while Mangalam Capital Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Mangalam Colise Pvt Ltd) will sell 31.18 lakh shares of face value ₹2 each.

The promoter, BC Asia XV, acquired a 49% stake in the company in April 2025, according to the draft papers.

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The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Axis Capital Ltd, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

How will the firm use the proceeds from the IPO? Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹493.9 crore will be used by the firm to repay its debt, while ₹272.58 crore will be invested in subsidiaries, which include Dhoot Autocomponents, Dhoot Electricals Systems, Dhoot Automotive Systems and Dhoot Transmission UK Ltd, for repayment of their borrowings.

Additionally, the auto component maker plans to use funds worth ₹150 crore to set up new wiring harness manufacturing facilities in Jhajjar, Haryana and Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The proceeds will also be used for inorganic growth through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

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About the company Founded in 1999, Dhoot Transmission Ltd designs, manufactures and supplies critical wiring harnesses that integrate electronic sensors and controllers, switches, terminals, connectors, junction boxes, high-voltage interconnection systems and data cables, delivering application-specific architectures across platforms, according to the draft papers.

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The company claims to be among the top two players in India's two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness market, with a 44.64% market share by value in financial year 2024-25.

The company's clients include Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, and Royal Enfield.

On the financial front, Dhoot Transmission's revenue from operations rose 62% to ₹3,444.86 crore in FY25 from ₹2,125.86 crore in FY23, while profit after tax more than doubled from ₹163.91 crore to ₹353.89 crore.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.