Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 1: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?

Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 1 : The initial public offering (IPO) of Dhoot Transmission Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 12 August 2026. The company management has offered Dhoot Transmission shares at a price band of ₹829 to ₹871 per equity share.

The company aims to raise ₹3,067 crore, which means the Dhoot Transmission IPO size is ₹3,067 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹259 in the grey market today. This means the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹259, around 30% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscription status By 4:36 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.61 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.72 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 1.06 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.06 times.

Dhoot Transmission IPO details Here we list out important Technocraft Ventures IPO details in 10 points:

1] Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹259 in the grey market today.

2] Dhoot Transmission IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 12 August 2026.

3] Dhoot Transmission IPO price: The company management has offered Technocraft Ventures shares at a price band of ₹829 to ₹871 per equity share.

4] Dhoot Transmission IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹3,067 crore, out of which ₹3,067 crore is to raise ₹1400 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, while the rest of ₹1667 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Dhoot Transmission IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 17 company shares.

6] Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 13 August 2026.

7] Dhoot Transmission IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 17 August 2026.

9] Dhoot Transmission IPO lead managers: Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, and 360 One WAM have been appointed lead managers of the Dhoot Transmission IPO.

Dhoot Transmission IPO: Apply or not? 10] Dhoot Transmission IPO review: Anand Rathi has assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Based on annualised FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 44.9x, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,78,161 million, making the issue appear to be fairly priced. Although high customer concentration and execution of expansion projects remain key concerns. However, the company’s market leadership, long-standing OEM relationships, expanding manufacturing capacity, and increasing exposure to EV components position it favourably for long-term growth in India’s evolving automotive and electrification landscape. Therefore, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue.”

BP Equities has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public offer, saying, “At the upper price band of Rs. 871, the issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 35.7x based on FY26 diluted EPS of Rs. 24.4. Considering the company's market leadership, established customer relationships, strong growth prospects, healthy financial performance, and favourable long-term industry outlook, we believe the valuation is fair. Accordingly, we assign a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue.”

Equivision, Choice Broking, ICICI Securities, Marwadi Shares & Finance, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Dhoot Transmission IPO.