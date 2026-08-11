Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription, review, other details. Apply or not?

Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dhoot Transmission Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 10 August 2026, and will remain open until 12 August 2026. The company management has offered Dhoot Transmission shares at a price band of ₹829 to ₹871 per equity share.
The company aims to raise ₹3,067 crore, which means the Dhoot Transmission IPO size is ₹3,067 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹259 in the grey market today. This means the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹259, around 30% higher than the upper price band of the book-building issue.
By 2:03 PM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 2.79 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 2.31 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 6.88 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.47 times.
BP Equities has assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public offer, saying, “At the upper price band of ₹871, the issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 35.7x based on FY26 diluted EPS of ₹24.4. Considering the company's market leadership, established customer relationships, strong growth prospects, healthy financial performance, and favourable long-term industry outlook, we believe the valuation is fair. Accordingly, we assign a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue.”
Anand Rathi has also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Based on annualised FY26 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 44.9x, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,78,161 million, making the issue appear to be fairly priced. Although high customer concentration and execution of expansion projects remain key concerns. However, the company’s market leadership, long-standing OEM relationships, expanding manufacturing capacity, and increasing exposure to EV components position it favourably for long-term growth in India’s evolving automotive and electrification landscape. Therefore, we assign a Subscribe for Long Term rating for the issue.”
Equivision, Choice Broking, ICICI Securities, Marwadi Shares & Finance, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Dhoot Transmission IPO.
The most tentative Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date is 13 August 2026. KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar for the book-build issue.
The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 17 August 2026.
Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets, and 360 One WAM have been appointed lead managers of the Dhoot Transmission IPO.
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