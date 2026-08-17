Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint on share debut

Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Monday, 17 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, 13 August. According to details on the BSE website, Dhoot Transmission share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Monday's trades. Dhoot Transmission share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Monday, 17 August 2026, the equity shares of Dhoot Transmission Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the BSE announcement.

The auto components maker launched its IPO for subscription from Monday, 10 August to Wednesday, 12 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 51.93 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 212.92 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 8.12 times. Notably, on the third day of the Dhoot Transmission IPO, the subscription status stood at 74.21 times, as reported by the NSE.

Dhoot Transmission reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO price band was set between ₹829 and ₹871 per equity share with a face value of ₹2. The minimum lot size for the issue is 17 equity shares, and subsequent purchases must be made in multiples of 17 equity shares.

Let's check what the Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today signals ahead of listing.

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +264. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was ₹1,135 apiece, which is 30.31% higher than the IPO price of ₹871.

Based on grey market activity over the past 14 trading sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending upward today, suggesting positive expectations for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP has fluctuated between ₹146.00 and ₹276, according to experts.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Dhoot Transmission is a clear leader in India’s two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness segment, with a combined market share of 41.03% in FY26 and nearly 70% in the electric 2W/3W segment.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 44.9x FY26 post-issue P/E, which Ojha said appears fairly valued given the company’s strong market position, exposure to the EV segment and long-term growth prospects.

He expects margin expansion over the medium to long term to be supported by a richer product mix, particularly electronic components and battery packs, along with capacity expansion and orders from leading EV manufacturers. However, near-term margins could remain under pressure due to acquisition-related costs, plant start-up expenses and a lag in passing higher commodity costs to customers.

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Ojha expects these pressures to ease as new capacities ramp up and operations stabilise. He believes rising content per vehicle and a growing contribution from EV-focused electrical, electronic and battery products could drive stronger growth and margin expansion.

On the investment outlook, Ojha expects 25–30% listing gains. Short-term investors may consider booking partial profits after a strong listing, while medium- to long-term investors can hold the stock. Fresh investors, he advised, should wait for price stabilisation and more attractive valuation levels before accumulating.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.