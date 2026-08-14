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Dhoot Transmission IPO listing on 17 August: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Dhoot Transmission IPO listing is set for August 17, following a strong response from investors. The IPO, priced between 829 and 871, has seen significant subscription levels, especially from QIBs. The expected listing price is 1,137, reflecting positive market sentiment.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Aug 2026, 03:14 PM IST
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Dhoot Transmission IPO listing: Shares of Dhoot Transmission are slated to list in the Indian stock market on Monday, 17 August.
Dhoot Transmission IPO listing: Shares of Dhoot Transmission are slated to list in the Indian stock market on Monday, 17 August.
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Dhoot Transmission IPO listing: Shares of Dhoot Transmission are slated to list in the Indian stock market on Monday, 17 August.

Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Thursday, 13 August). Those who have been allocated shares can expect them to be credited to their demat accounts today, Friday, 14 August. Those who have not yet received their shares can also expect to receive the refund today.

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The auto components maker launched its IPO for subscription from Monday, 10 August, to Wednesday, 12 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed to their portion 51.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was booked 212.92 times, and the retail portion was subscribed 8.12 times. Dhoot Transmission IPO subscription status was 74.21 times, as per BSE data.

Dhoot Transmission has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Dhoot Transmission IPO price band has been fixed at 829 to 871 per equity share, with a face value of 2. Dhoot Transmission IPO lot size is 17 equity shares, with multiples of 17 equity shares thereafter.

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Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +266. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was 1,137 apiece, which is 30.54% higher than the IPO price of 871.

According to recent grey market trends observed over the past twelve sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is rising today, suggesting positive expectations for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between 146.00 and 276.

Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 8 times so far; should you buy?

Dhoot Transmission IPO details

The Dhoot Transmission IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 1.9 crore shares by existing shareholders, including private equity investor Bain Capital.

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Bain Capital currently holds around 55% stake in Dhoot Transmission, while the remaining stake is held by the Dhoot family.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, Dhoot Transmission is expected to command a market capitalisation of around 17,816.14 crore upon listing.

The issue is being managed by Axis Capital, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM, which have been appointed as the book-running lead managers.

Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 1: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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