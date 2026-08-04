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Dhoot Transmission IPO: Price band set at ₹829-871 per share; check key dates, issue details

Dhoot Transmission IPO price band is set at 829 to 871 per share, with subscription from 10 to 12 August. The lot size is 17 shares, with allocations for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors. Listing is expected on 17 August, with a market cap of 17,816.14 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Aug 2026, 08:24 AM IST
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Dhoot Transmission IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>829 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>871 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.
Dhoot Transmission IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹829 to ₹871 per equity share of the face value of ₹2.
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Dhoot Transmission IPO price band: The Dhoot Transmission Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 829 to 871 per equity share of the face value of 2. The Dhoot Transmission IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 10 August and will close on Wednesday, 12 August. The allocation to anchor investors for Dhoot Transmission is scheduled for Friday, 7 August.

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The Dhoot Transmission IPO lot size is 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 equity shares thereafter.

Dhoot Transmission has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Dhoot Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 13 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 14 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Dhoot Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 17 August.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO details

The Dhoot Transmission IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 1.9 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including private equity firm Bain Capital. Bain Capital currently holds around 55% of the company, while the Dhoot family owns the remaining stake.

At the upper end of the price band, Dhoot Transmission is expected to have a market capitalisation of 17,816.14 crore upon listing.

The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, Jefferies, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, SBI Capital Markets, and 360 ONE WAM, which are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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Company details

Founded in 1999, Dhoot Transmission is an automotive components manufacturer that produces wiring harnesses, electronic sensors, automotive switches, cords, cables, and EV components for a wide range of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and farm equipment, catering to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) segments.

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The company operates 22 manufacturing facilities across India, the UK, Slovakia, and Thailand, supported by engineering and design centres and by warehouses strategically located near key automotive hubs. Its business model is built on integrated manufacturing, in-house product development, backward integration, and long-term partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Dhoot Transmission's customer base includes leading automakers such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Royal Enfield.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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