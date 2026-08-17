Subscribe

Dhoot Transmission share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with a 38% premium at ₹1,200 apiece on NSE

Dhoot Transmission shares debuted strongly on 17 August, opening at 1,200, up 37.77% from the IPO price of 871. The IPO was oversubscribed 74.21 times, raising 3,067 crore, with major backing from investors like BlackRock and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated17 Aug 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Dhoot Transmission shares debuted strongly on 17 August, opening at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200, up 37.77% from the IPO price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>871
Dhoot Transmission shares debuted strongly on 17 August, opening at ₹1,200, up 37.77% from the IPO price of ₹871
AI Quick Read

Dhoot Transmission share price made a blockbuster debut on the bourses today, Monday, 17 August. On NSE, Dhoot Transmission share price opened at 1,200 per share, 37.77% higher than the issue price of 871. On BSE, the stock opened at 1,193.80 apiece, up 37.06% than the issue price.

Advertisement

The Dhoot Transmission IPO received a strong response from investors, with the initial public offering of the auto components maker subscribed 74.21 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.

The 3,067-crore IPO received bids for 1,85,19,71,585 shares against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 212.92 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 51.93 times subscription. The retail investors quota was subscribed 8.12 times.

Ahead of the issue, Dhoot Transmission raised 918.3 crore from anchor investors, including BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and SBI Mutual Funds.

The Dhoot Transmission IPO price band was fixed at 829– 871 per share.

Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP today is +258. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Dhoot Transmission share was 1,129 apiece, which is 29.62% higher than the IPO price of 871.

Advertisement

Considering the grey market performance over the past 15 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting predictions of a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between 146.00 and 276, according to expert analysis.

Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status

Dhoot Transmission IPO details

The Dhoot Transmission IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.91 crore equity shares by promoters BC Asia Investments XV Ltd, an entity backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, and Mangalam Capital Private Ltd.

The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay certain borrowings, invest in subsidiaries to repay debt, and establish new wiring harness manufacturing plants in Jhajjar, Haryana, and Hosur, Tamil Nadu. A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards inorganic acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

At the upper end of the price band, Dhoot Transmission is expected to have a post-issue market capitalisation of around 17,816 crore, compared with approximately 17,025 crore at the lower end.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Dhoot Transmission manufactures wiring harnesses, electronic sensors and controllers, automotive switches, power cords, cables, connectors and terminals.

Its products serve multiple industries and vehicle segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, earth movers, farm equipment, medical devices and domestic appliances.

Also Read | Dhoot Transmission IPO: Price band set at ₹829-871 per share; check details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPODhoot Transmission share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with a 38% premium at ₹1,200 apiece on NSE
Advertisement
Read Next Story