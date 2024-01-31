Didn’t get Nova AgriTech IPO allotment? Here’s how and when you will get your money back
Analysts expect Nova AgriTech IPO listing on stock exchanges to be at a decent premium. Nova AgriTech IPO received a strong response from investors and in three days of the subscription period the public issue got booked over 109 times.
Nova AgriTech IPO: Nova AgriTech IPO allotment was declared on Tuesday, January 30. Investors who have been allotted the IPO shares will now await Nova AgriTech IPO listing scheduled today, January 31.
