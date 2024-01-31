Nova AgriTech IPO: Nova AgriTech IPO allotment was declared on Tuesday, January 30. Investors who have been allotted the IPO shares will now await Nova AgriTech IPO listing scheduled today, January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts expect Nova AgriTech IPO listing on stock exchanges to be at a decent premium.

Nova AgriTech IPO received a strong response from investors and in three days of the subscription period the public issue got booked over 109 times.

"I am expecting Nova Agritech IPO listing at a premium of ₹14 to ₹20 per share. This means allottees may expect the Nova Agritech share price to open at ₹55 to ₹61 per equity share," said Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

However, investors who did not receive the allotment of Nova AgriTech IPO shares will get the refund of their money.

While the basis of allotment was finalised on January 30, investors whose bids were rejected, would likely have received their IPO application amount on January 30 itself or will get the refund today, January 31.

The company is likely to have initiated the refunds on January 30. The IPO bidders whose bids were not accepted will get the amount credited in their demat accounts today, if not already received.

Investors can check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Nova AgriTech IPO GMP Today Nova Agritech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹13 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates Nova Agritech IPO listing is expected to be at 31.71% premium to the issue price of ₹41 at ₹54 per share.

Nova AgriTech IPO Details Nova AgriTech IPO opened for subscription on January 23 and ended on January 25. The IPO allotment was finalized on January 30 and the shares will list on BSE and NSE today, on January 31.

The ₹143.81 crore-worth Nova AgriTech IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 2.73 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹112 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 78 lakh shares aggregating to ₹31.81 crore.

Nova AgriTech IPO price band was fixed at ₹39 to ₹41 per share and the minimum lot size was 365 shares.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Bajaj Capital Limited are the book running lead managers of the Nova AgriTech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

