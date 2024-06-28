Diensten Tech IPO: SME IPO subscribed over 53 times on last day of issue, NIIs steal the show; Check latest GMP

  • Diensten Tech IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 53 times on the third and last day of bidding with the NII portion booked the highest among all groups

Nikita Prasad
Diensten Tech IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 53 times on last day of issue.
Diensten Tech IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 53 times on last day of issue. Photo: iStock

Diensten Tech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Diensten Tech Limited was subscribed over 53 times by the end of the third and final day of bidding, according to stock exchange data. The SME IPO of the information technology (IT) services provider opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 and closed today, June 28, 2024.

Diensten Tech IPO offers a total of 2,208,000 shares. The Noida-based company had reserved 734,400 equity shares or 33.26 per cent to retail investors, 315,600 shares or 14.29 per cent for the non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 420,000 shares or 19.02 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) in the issue. 627,600 equity shares or 28.42 per cent are also set aside for anchor investors.

Diensten Tech IPO Subscription Status:

On Friday, Diensten Tech IPO was subscribed 53.94 times. NIIs bid the highest as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 154.99 times, while the portion reserved for retail investors was booked 35.87 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 9.60 times on June 28. The SME IPO received 7,92,90,000 share applications against offered 14,70,000 shares on Friday.

