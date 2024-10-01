Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment date: After the end of three days of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Diffusion Engineers Limited, applicants are eagerly waiting for the Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, i.e. today. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issues must be listed on the Indian exchanges within three working days post-closure of the bidding date. Bidding for the Diffusion Engineers IPO ended on Monday, and the Diffusion Engineers IPO listing date is most likely on Friday, as Wednesday will be a stock market holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Meanwhile, the grey market continues to signal a positive debut of Diffusion Engineers shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diffusion Engineers IPO GMNP today According to stock market observers, shares of Diffusion Engineers Limited are available at a premium of ₹59 in the grey market today. This means Diffusion Engineers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹59. Market observers said that the grey market reflects a premium of around 35% against the upper price band of Diffusion Engineers IPO, which is praiseworthy as the secondary market fell heavily on Monday.

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment links After the announcement of Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status, an applicant would be able to check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE link — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited — bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status check BSE To check one's allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number, whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

5] Click on the 'Search' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone display.

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status check Bigshare 1] Login at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html#google_vignette;

2] Select 'Diffusion Engineers Limited' in the company name; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Select either Application No or CAF Number / Beneficiary ID / PAN Number;

4] Fill in CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on the 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone display.