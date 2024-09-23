Diffusion Engineers IPO: Here’s date, size, price band and other key details

Diffusion Engineers initial public offering (IPO) is set to commence on September 26 and will conclude on September 30. This offering consists entirely of a new equity sale, comprising 94.05 lakh shares.

The company has announced a price range of ₹159 to ₹168 per share for its public offering, which amounts to ₹158 crore. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 88 shares in a single lot, with additional shares available in multiples thereafter.

The issue is being conducted via the book-building process, which allocates 50 per cent of the offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) on a proportional basis, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors, and 35 per cent to retail investors.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the IPO to cover capital expenditure needs for the expansion of its current manufacturing facility, the establishment of a new manufacturing site in Hingna, working capital requirements, and various other corporate purposes.

About the company Diffusion Engineers specializes in delivering engineering solutions to clients in both domestic and international markets. With over four decades of experience, the company has expanded its product and service range to include specialized welding consumables, wear plates, and heavy engineering equipment tailored for critical industries.

Additionally, it offers customized repair and refurbishment services for heavy machinery and engages in the trade of anti-wear powders and welding and cutting equipment.

In the financial year 2024, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 10 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching ₹285 crore. This growth was mainly driven by higher revenue from welding consumables, wear plates, and trading activities. Additionally, net profit for the same period surged by 39% year-on-year, amounting to ₹30.8 crore.