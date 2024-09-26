Diffusion Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of heavy welding consumable items maker Diffusion Engineers Limited was oversubscribed by over six times on the first day of issue. The mainboard IPO of the Nagpur-based company opened for subscription on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and will close on September 30, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diffusion Engineers aims to raise ₹158 crore by issuing fresh shares. The company has reserved not more than 20 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and nearly 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors. 50 per cent was reserved for anchor investors.

Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscription Status On the third and final day of issue, Diffusion Engineers IPO was subscribed 6.60 times. According to BSE data, the portion reserved for QIBs was hardly booked by 0.01 per cent, the portion reserved for NIIs was booked 5.73 times, and the portion reserved for retail investors was booked the highest at 10.60 times. The IPO received 4,35,96,696 share applications against 65,98,500 shares offered on Thursday.

Diffusion Engineers IPO Details Diffusion Engineers IPO is a book-built issue of ₹158.00 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 0.94 crore shares. The company has fixed the Diffusion Engineers IPO price band at ₹159 to ₹168 per equity share. A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 88 company shares. Unistone Capital has been appointed as the lead manager of the public issue.

The allotment for the Diffusion Engineers IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Diffusion Engineers will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 4, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diffusion Engineers Company Details Diffusion Engineers Limited manufactures welding consumables, wear plates and parts, and heavy machinery for core industries. The company also offers specialized repair and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment.