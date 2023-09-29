Digikore Studios IPO allotment status: Digikore Studios IPO share allotment has been finalised today, September 29. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Digikore Studios IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

The IPO allotment status shows investors if they have received any shares that they applied for. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process on Tuesday, October 3, for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, October 3.

Digikore Studios IPO listing date is likely to be on October 4, Wednesday, and the shares of Digikore Studios Ltd will be listed on NSE SME.

Also Read: Mangalam Alloys IPO allotment finalised: GMP, here's how to check allotment status

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check Digikore Studios IPO allotment status.

If you have applied for the Digikore Studios IPO, you can check your Digikore Studios IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

You can check the Digikore Studios IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select “Digikore Studios IPO" in the ‘Company Selection’ section.

Step 3

Select Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click on ‘Search’

Your Digikore Studios IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Also Read: Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO: Price band, subscription status, GMP, other key details

Digikore Studios IPO Details

Digikore Studios IPO is a book built issue and an SME IPO. The IPO was open for subscription from September 25 to September 27. The total issue size was ₹30.48 crore that comprised a fresh issue of 12.61 lakh shares aggregating to ₹21.56 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.22 lakh shares aggregating to ₹8.92 crore.

Digikore Studios IPO was subscribed by a robust 281.58 times in total.

Read here: Digikore Studios IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details

Digikore Studios IPO price band was set at ₹168 to ₹171 per share. The SME IPO lot size was 800 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors was ₹136,800.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Digikore Studios IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO-related news here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!