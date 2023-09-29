Digikore Studios IPO allotment finalised: Here’s how to check application status
If you have applied for the Digikore Studios IPO, you can check your Digikore Studios IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Digikore Studios IPO allotment status: Digikore Studios IPO share allotment has been finalised today, September 29. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Digikore Studios IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
