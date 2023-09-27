Digikore Studios IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details
Digikore Studios IPO subscription status was 282 times on day 3 with a grey market premium of +115.
Digikore Studios IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and has closed today (Wednesday, September 27). Digikore Studios IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹168 to ₹171 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Digikore Studios IPO lot size is 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter.
