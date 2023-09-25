Digikore Studios IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details about NSE SME issue2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Digikore Studios IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹105 in grey market today, say market observers
Digikore Studios IPO: Digikore Studios Limited, specializes in delivering Visual Effects (VFX), has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 25th September, 2023. The public issue will remain open till 27th September 2023. The company is aiming to raise ₹30.48 crore on upper band price through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform. The VFX company has fixed issue price at ₹168 to ₹171 per equity share. The fresh issue size is Up to 12,60,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) is Up to 5,21,600 at face value of ₹10 each.
