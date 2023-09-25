comScore
Digikore Studios IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details about NSE SME issue
Digikore Studios IPO: Digikore Studios Limited, specializes in delivering Visual Effects (VFX), has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 25th September, 2023. The public issue will remain open till 27th September 2023. The company is aiming to raise 30.48 crore on upper band price through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform. The VFX company has fixed issue price at 168 to 171 per equity share. The fresh issue size is Up to 12,60,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) is Up to 5,21,600 at face value of 10 each.

The net proceeds from the running IPO will be utilized for Funding Working Capital Requirements and for General Corporate Purposes. The issue closes on 27th September, 2023.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek More, Promoter & Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited said, "Visual effects have become integral to the entertainment and creative industries. Our profound expertise within the sector has played a pivotal role in propelling our exceptional business growth. Given the increasing demand for VFX services in India, we have strategically positioned ourselves as a world class VFX studio, serving clients worldwide," adding, "The IPO signifies our ambition and marks the inception of a new chapter in our journey, as it provides the necessary growth capital."

Important Digikore Studios IPO details

1] Digikore Studios IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 105 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Digikore Studios IPO price: The book build issue has bee priced at 168 to 171.

3] Digikore Studios IPO subscription date: The issue has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open till 27th September 2023.

4] Digikore Studios IPO size: The company aims to raise 30.48 crore from this book build issue out of which 21.56 crore will be generated via issuance of fresh shares while the rest 8.92 crore is aimed via OFS route.

5] Digikore Studios IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 800 company shares.

6] Digikore Studios IPO investment limit: A bidder will require at least 1,36,800 ( 171 x 800) to apply for the public issue.

7] Digikore Studios IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 29th September 2023.

8] Digikore Studios IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

9] Digikore Studios IPO listing: The issue is proposed for listing on NSE Emerge platform.

10] Digikore Studios IPO listing date: Shares of the company is expected to hit secondaray market on 4th October 2023.

Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
