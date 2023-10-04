Digikore Studios IPO listing date: Digikore Studios shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Digikore Studios share price today was listed at ₹270 per share, nearly 58% higher than the issue price of ₹171.

Digikore Studios IPO price band was set in the range of ₹168 to ₹171 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Digikore Studios IPO lot size was 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Digikore Studios IPO details

Digikore Studios IPO, which is worth ₹30.48 crores, comprises of fresh issue of 12,60,800 equity share totalling 21.55 crores, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,21,600 shares. Promoters of the company are Abhishek Rameshkumar More and M/s. Shree M P J Cement Works LLP.

Also Read: Digikore Studios IPO allotment finalised: Here’s how to check application status

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the funding working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and offer expenses.

The book-running lead manager for the Digikore Studios IPO is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for the Digikore Studios IPO.

Digikore Studios Limited, a famous supplier of a broad range of visual effects services, was established in the year 2000. Their wide range of services includes visual effects (VFX) solutions for movies, web series, TV shows, documentaries, and advertisements.

Also Read: Digikore Studios IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details to know

Digikore Studios IPO GMP today

Digikore Studios IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +65. This indicates Digikore Studios share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Digikore Studios IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Digikore Studios was ₹236 apiece, which is 38.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹171.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Digikore Studios IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!