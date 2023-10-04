Digikore Studios shares make stellar D-Street debut; lists with 58% premium at ₹270 on NSE SME
Digikore Studios shares listed at a premium on NSE SME, with share price 58% higher than issue price.
Digikore Studios IPO listing date: Digikore Studios shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Digikore Studios share price today was listed at ₹270 per share, nearly 58% higher than the issue price of ₹171.
