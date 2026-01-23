Digilogic Systems IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

The Digilogic Systems IPO allotment is set for today, with investors able to check their status via Kfin Technologies. The IPO subscription stands at 1.10x, and refunds for unallocated shares will begin on January 27, while shares will be credited the same day.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Jan 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Digilogic Systems IPO allotment date: The Digilogic Systems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, January 23). Investors who applied for the Digilogic Systems IPO can check the Digilogic Systems IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Digilogic Systems IPO GMP is 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 104 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the respective amounts by checking the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allotted any shares. Allocated shares will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, January 27. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Digilogic Systems IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28.

Digilogic Systems IPO Subscription Status

Digilogic Systems IPO subscription status is 1.10x, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 1.60x, and the retail investors portion was subscribed 1.08 times, as per chittorgarh.com

How to check Digilogic Systems IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal?

Step 1:

Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/. Once you click the link, you'll be presented with options to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2:

After choosing one of the five links, select "Digilogic Systems IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3:

To see the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4:

- If you select the application number, begin by entering your application number and the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account choice, provide your account details along with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- Regarding the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

How to check Digilogic Systems IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1:

Visit the allotment page on the BSE's official site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2:

Pick 'Equity' from the choices provided under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3:

Select the 'Issue Name' you want from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4:

Enter your application number or PAN.

