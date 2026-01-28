Digilogic Systems share price hits 5% lower circuit after listing at discount

Digilogic Systems share price was locked in 5% lower circuit after listing at discount on Wednesday's session. Digilogic Systems share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Digilogic Systems share price today opened at ₹83.20, which is 20% lower than the issue price of ₹104. Digilogic Systems share price is trading at ₹79.05 apiece, down 24% from the IPO price.

Digilogic Systems IPO GMP was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹104 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Digilogic Systems had a subscription period that ran from Tuesday, January 20 until Thursday, January 22. With a face value of ₹2, shares in the Digilogic Systems IPO are priced between ₹98 and ₹104. At least 1,200 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Digilogic Systems IPO subscription status was 1.10 times on the last day of bidding.

Digilogic Systems specializes in the design, development, integration, production, delivery, and maintenance of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) systems, radar and Electronic Warfare simulators, application software, and embedded signal processing solutions for the defense and aerospace engineering industries.

The company offers specialized services in testing, simulation, and embedded systems to assist clients in the defense and aerospace industries, with minimal use in industrial automation. Its solutions cover the complete project lifecycle, from the initial concept development to deployment and maintenance.

Financially, Digilogic Systems reported total income of ₹72.19 crore and a profit after tax of ₹8.11 crore for the year ended March 2025. For the six months ended September 2025, the company posted revenue of ₹18.28 crore and a net profit of ₹1.61 crore. As of September 2025, its net worth stood at ₹35.07 crore, with total borrowings of ₹22.04 crore.

Digilogic Systems IPO details Digilogic Systems IPO includes a new share issuance valued at ₹69.68 crore along with an ₹11.33 crore offer for sale from current shareholders. The funds raised from the new share issuance will primarily be directed towards financing capital expenditures for establishing a new facility, with part of the funds allocated for paying down current debts and the rest designated for general corporate needs.

Indorient Financial Services Ltd is acting as the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as the registrar for this offering. The company's market maker is Pace Stock Broking Services Private Ltd.