Digital payments firm Mobikwik files for 1,900 cr IPO

The development comes just days after rival payments firm Paytm’s plan to file a DRHP ahead of its planned IPO slated for November. Earlier today, the shareholders of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns brand Paytm, had approved plans of its ₹16,600 crore initial public offering (IPO), put to vote at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 July, according to two individuals aware of the discussion, reported Mint.