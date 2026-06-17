Diksha Polymers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band and other details about SME offer

Diksha Polymers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Diksha Polymers, engaged in the manufacturing of PET bottles, containers and performs, has opened for bidding on Wednesday, 17 June.
The issue had already crossed the halfway mark in terms of bidding, garnering 0.54 times bids as of 1.08 pm on the first day of subscription. Both the non-institutional and retail investor portions were booked over 50%.
Investors can apply for the SME IPO till Friday, 19 June.
The offer is a fixed price issue of ₹112 per share of the face value of ₹10 each.
The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares amounting to ₹17.90 crore.
The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.
Investors can apply for Diksha Polymers IPO in lots of 1200 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least two lots of the offer, resulting in a total payout of ₹268,000.
Following the closure of the SME IPO on Friday, the allotment will be finalised on Monday, 22 June with the listing set to take place on BSE SME on 24 June.
The grey market premium for Diksha Polymers IPO is nil, meaning that shares are trading at par with the offer price. The listing for Diksha Polymers IPO could occur at neither a premium nor a discount.
Diksha Polymers is engaged in the business of manufacturing PET Bottles/Containers and PET Preforms. PET Containers are majorly used for storage of beverages, oils, any other ancillary products. PET Preforms are used as a raw material to manufacture PET Containers.
The company reported a revenue of ₹43 crore for FY25 compared with ₹20 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, PAT jumped to ₹2.6 crore from ₹1.01 crore in the same period.
Its manufacturing facilities are located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, spanning 26,879 sq. ft on a total basis and are equipped with the required plants & machinery. The presence in these locations allows us to have easy access to raw materials and end users both, which helps us overcome significant entry barriers in comparison with our competitors, the company said.
Aryaman Financial Services is the book-running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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