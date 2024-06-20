Dindigul Farm IPO fully subscribed on the first bidding day on strong retail, NII demand; check GMP, other key details.
Dindigul Farm Product IPO subscriptions open on June 20 and close on June 24 at ₹51-54 per share. Company founded in 2010 processes dairy products under brand names ENNUTRICA and Activday, aiming to expand globally. Grey market premium at +70, indicating strong investor interest.
The Dindigul Farm Product IPO began subscriptions on Thursday, June 20 and will conclude on Monday, June 24. Dindigul Farm IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The Dindigul Farm IPO price band has been fixed in the range at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share of a face value of ₹10.
