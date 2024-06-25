Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment likely to be out today; Latest GMP, steps to check status
Dindigul Farm IPO allotment status can be checked online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Dindigul Farm Product IPO registrar.
Dindigul Farm Product IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd ended on June 24 and received strong subscription. Investors now await the Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today, June 25.
