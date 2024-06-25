Dindigul Farm Product IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd ended on June 24 and received strong subscription. Investors now await the Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today, June 25.

The bidding for Dindigul Farm IPO commenced on June 20 and concluded on June 24. Dindigul Farm IPO allotment date is June 25 and the IPO listing date is June 27.

Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment is likely to be fixed today and investors can check the status online.

The company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible investors on June 26 and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Dindigul Farm IPO allotment status can be checked online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Dindigul Farm Product IPO registrar.

Investors can do a Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment status check online by following the below simple steps:

Dindigul Farm Product IPO Allotment Check

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘Dindigul Farm Product Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among the options given - PAN / App. No. / DP ID / Account No

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on ‘Submit’

Your Dindigul Farm Product IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Dindigul Farm Product IPO Subscription Status

Dindigul Farm Product IPO has been subscribed by a robust 202.35 times. The public issue received bids for 86.80 crore equity shares as against 43.90 lakh shares on the offer.

The IPO has been subscribed 201.44 times in the retail category, 145.62 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 280.06 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Dindigul Farm Product IPO GMP

Dindigul Farm Product IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹68 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Dindigul Farm Product are trading higher by ₹68 in the grey market than their issue price.

Considering the IPO price and the IPO GMP today, Dindigul Farm Product estimated listing price is ₹122 per share, a premium of 125.93% to the issue price of ₹54 per share.

Dindigul Farm Product IPO Details

Dindigul Farm Product IPO opened for subscription on June 20 and closed on June 24. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on June 25 and the shares will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as on June 27.

Dindigul Farm Product IPO price band was set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. AT the upper-end of the price, the SME IPO size is worth ₹34.83 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue of 64.5 lakh shares.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Dindigul Farm IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

