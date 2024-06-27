Dindigul Farm share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹102.60 apiece on BSE SME
Dindigul Farm share price soared 90% on debut at BSE SME, opening at ₹102.60 from the issue price of ₹54. The IPO subscription status was 202.35 times with lot size of 2,000 shares.
Dindigul Farm share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. Dindigul Farm share price opened at ₹102.60, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹54.
