Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share listing date1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today has ascended after beating for two successive days, says market observers
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Divgi TorqueTransfer Systems Ltd is expected to list on BSE and SME on 14th March 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹412.12 crore was subscribed 5.44 times in three days of bidding from 1st March to 3rd March 2023. According to market observers, grey market sentiment has appreciated after two days of beating. They said that shares of Divgi TorqueTransfer Systems are available at a premium of ₹45 in grey market today.
