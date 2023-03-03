Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: GMP, review, other details. Should you apply?

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: .he initial public offering (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd opened for bidding on 1st March 2023 and subscription for the public issue is going to end today. So, investors have just one day in their hand to apply for this ₹412.12 crore IPO. Despite being backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the IPO has received tepid response from investors. After two days of bidding, the public offer has been subscribed 0.38 times only. As per the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscription status after day two of bidding, the retail portion of the public issue has been subscribed 1.56 times whereas NII and QIB portion has been subscribed 0.22 times and 0.06 times respectively.

