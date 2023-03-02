"Underpinned by the sound financials, their business model is supported by a consistent track record of revenue growth and profitability with a CAGR of 21.23% and 28.30% between FY20-22. From a valuation standpoint, based on the FY22 figures, the issue appears to be attractively priced when compared to its listed peers. However, the business has high customer concentration risk (91% of revenues comes from the top 5 customers and 54% is generated from 1 customer). With a favorable future growth potential in the long run, we recommend investors to “Subscribe" to this IPO," said Parul Sharma, Research Analyst, Samco Securities.