Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:01 AM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO got subscribed 5.44 times by the final day of the public offer
Automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.44 times by the last day of offer that opened on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and concluded on Friday, March 3, 2023. The ₹412 crore-offer received bids for 2,08,87,225 shares against 38,41,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
