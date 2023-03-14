Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing date has been announced on 14th March 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities on 14th March 2023. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing will take place in special pre-open session.

According to stock market experts, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems share price will have a positive debut on Dalal Street today as they believe that the company has stable financials and impressive growth margins. However, they said that current weakness in secondary market may affect listing prospects of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares. Asked about Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing price, experts said that the stock may list above ₹600 per share levels.

Speaking on Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Divgi TorqTransfer IPO is set to debut with a stable financial performance and impressive growth margins, but with a moderate pricing. The current sentiments of the primary market looks dull. It is anticipated to have a flat listing with a 2-5% premium over the issue price."

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited develops and provides system-level transfer cases, torque couplers, and DCT solutions. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is dealing in a niche segment with high entry barriers. Divgi TTS has the advantage of an experienced management team. The company had also demonstrated consistent financial performance over the years. However, the majority of its business is dependent on a few customers, and geopolitical risk and competition from global players are some concerns. The issue had a P/E valuation of 35x, which was fairly priced." He said that current weakness and volatility may hit the listing premium prospects of the public issue and it may list around ₹600 apiece levels.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems are available at a premium of ₹18 per share, which means Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today is ₹18. This Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP signals that grey market is expecting that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems share price may open at around ₹608 ( ₹590 + ₹18) apiece levels. So, grey market is also signaling positive debut of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.