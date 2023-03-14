Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing date today. Experts expect positive debut

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited develops and provides system-level transfer cases, torque couplers, and DCT solutions. Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited is dealing in a niche segment with high entry barriers. Divgi TTS has the advantage of an experienced management team. The company had also demonstrated consistent financial performance over the years. However, the majority of its business is dependent on a few customers, and geopolitical risk and competition from global players are some concerns. The issue had a P/E valuation of 35x, which was fairly priced." He said that current weakness and volatility may hit the listing premium prospects of the public issue and it may list around ₹600 apiece levels.