Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP says about Nandan Nilekani-backed issue
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: the auto component company has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹560 to ₹590 per equity share
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: .he Nandan Nilekani-backed initial public offering (IPO) is going to open on 1st March 2023 i.e. tomorrow and it will remain open for bidders till 3rd March 2023. The auto component company has fixed Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹560 to ₹590 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and tentative date for Divgi TorqTransfer Systems share listing is 14th March 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×