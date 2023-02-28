Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP says about Nandan Nilekani-backed issue

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

Meanwhile ahead of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO opening, grey market is dropping positive signals in regard to this public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd are available at a premium of ₹60 per equity share in grey market today. This means Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹60, which is quite healthy as stock market sentiments are quite low and key bench mark indices of the Indian stock market has been under sell off pressure for last seven sessions. Experts said that once there is trend reversal on Dalal Street, grey market sentiments may further improve in regard to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO.