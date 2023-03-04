Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has risen on second day in a row, say market observers
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: Three day subscription for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd ended on Friday. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹412.12 crore are now eagerly waiting for Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 9th March 2022. In three days of bidding, the public offer got subscribed 5.44 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 4.31 times. As per the market observers, shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd are available at a premium of ₹72 in grey market today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×