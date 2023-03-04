Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription?

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹72, which is ₹2 higher from Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP of ₹70 on Friday. They said that rise in GMP can be attributed to trend reversal on Dalal Street. Indian secondary market witnessed stellar rise on Friday as most of the key benchmark indices witnessed buying interest on the weekend trade. Observers said that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has remained in positive direction even when the market sentiments were tepid. So, we can expected big upside if the trend continues to remain positive on Monday.