Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals after share allotment

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP

Market observers maintained that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹45, which is ₹25 lower from its Thursday GMP of ₹70 per equity share. They said that Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today tumbled due to the weakness in secondary market sentiments for last two days. Observers went on to add that in previous sell off, grey market had remained strong in regard to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO. However, they maintained that despite heavy sell off in last two days, grey market sentiments are still positive and it is expecting premium on the listing date of this public issue.