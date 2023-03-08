Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share allotment1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:50 AM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO comprised of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹180 crore and an OFS of up to 39,34,243 shares
Automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.44 times by the last day of offer that opened on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and concluded on Friday, March 3, 2023. The ₹412 crore-offer, with a price band of ₹560-590 a share, received bids for 2,08,87,225 shares against 38,41,800 shares on offer.
