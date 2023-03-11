Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP has tumbled more than 50 per cent in last two days
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: After announcement of share allotment, lucky allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO listing date, which is most likely on 14th March 2023. However, if someone believes strongly in grey market premium (GMP) ahead of public issue listing, grey market has discouraging news for such IPO enthusiasts. According to market observers, share of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.
